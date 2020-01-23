95 pavement renewal projects in every county of NYS

ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday announced $151 million in new funding for the renewal of State roadways impacted by extreme weather events.

This State funding will support 95 paving projects and the renewal of approximately 1,013 lane miles of pavement across the state, including at least one project in every county and the City of New York. This new funding, provided through the PAVE NY Initiative, complements $743 million in direct State aid provided for local road and bridge projects that helped renew approximately 3,700 lane miles of road across New York State.

"New York continues to make nation-leading investments in the renewal and modernization of the State's roads, bridges, transit systems and airports," Governor Cuomo said. "These investments are laying the foundation to ensure sustained growth throughout the 21st century in tourism, business and workforce development, and economic opportunities."

This sustained infrastructure investment will enhance the safety of the State's highways and reduce roadway roughness, making these pavements more fuel efficient. The projects will begin this spring and will be completed during the winter of 2020.

Local work includes:

Southern Tier

Approximately $19.6 million in projects to renew 124 lane miles of the following roads in Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Chenango and Delaware counties, including:

$3.1 million to renew Route 53 south from the Hamlet of Kanona to the Village of Prattsburgh in Steuben County.

$2.2 million to renew Route 53 north from the Village of Prattsburgh to the Livingston County line in Steuben County.

Finger Lakes

Approximately $17.5 million in projects to renew 162 lane miles of the following roads in Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Yates and Seneca counties, including:

$2.6 million to renew Route 436 from the Village of Nunda to the Village of Dansville in Livingston County.

$1.1 million to renew Route 19A from Route 39 to Route 19 in Wyoming County.

Western New York

Approximately $14.6 million in projects to renew 180 lane miles of the following roads in Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, including:

$1 million to renew Route 305 from south of County Route 5 to the Cattaraugus County line in Allegany County.