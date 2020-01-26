BATAVIA — 297 students from Genesee Community College named to President's List. Students honored on the President's List have maintained full-time enrollment and earned a quality point index of 3.75 (roughly equivalent to an A) or better.

Jasmine Lang of Conesus.

Emma Gascon of Dansville.

Jade Freeman of Dansville.

Morgan Sliker of Dansville.

Ashlee Dockstader of Dansville.

Baylie Harnish of Dansville.

Shaelyn Mark of Dansville.

Reann Johnson of Dansville.

Shannon Robinson of Dansville.

Angela Pollock of Geneseo.

Benjamin Ludlow of Geneseo.

Chase Burgess of Groveland.

Grace Adams of Lima.

Dustin Ayers of Livonia.

Thanayma Jimenez-Padilla of Mount Morris.

Colby Tillotson of Pavilion.

Jessica Ruiz of Pavilion.

Alissa Walus of Piffard.

Kaylee Willmart of Portageville.

Tracy Bartlett of Wayland.

Johnna Edwards of Wayland.

Kamren Bowers of Wayland.

Kendra Waters of Andover.

Corinne Davis of Angelica.

Eaommon Clancy of Bath.

Jessica Deritter of Canaseraga.

Kaiden Davis of Dalton.

Cazenovia College Dean's List

CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia College recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2019 semester. Those named to the Dean's List have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.

Madison Bugbee of Geneseo.

Rachael Derby of Hammondsport.

Carly Leonard of Troupsburg.

Jenna Stiles of Addison.

Ian Watkins of Woodhull.

Mackenzie Bennett of Angelica.

Bailey Bennett of Angelica.

William & Mary Dean's List

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The following local residents were recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2019 semester:

Alexa Kelly of Dansville and Matthew Capel of Geneseo.

In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

Crooker earns spot on Dean's List

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Corrine Crooker, of Addison, was named to Susquehanna University's dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.

The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Crooker, a Graphic Design (BFA) major, is a graduate of Addison Central High School.

JCC full-time Dean’s List

JAMESTOWN — Students named to the full-time student dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Jamestown Community College earned at least a 3.50 average while enrolled in at least 12 degree credits.

Named to the list were:

Andover: Christopher Calladine

Belfast: Michaela Pastorius, Amanda White

Belmont: Clairisse Schwanz

Bolivar: Isabella Gordon, Alissa Morris, Trae Sibble, Kye Taylor

Caneadea: Olivia Behen

Cuba: Paige Peterson, Kelsey Pierce, Kimberly Stephens, Dominique Whittaker, Dominic Wilcox

Fillmore: Tyler Phillippi

Friendship: Jadyn Golden, Taylor Roberts, Abram Webster

Hinsdale: Austen Darcy, Josiah Jenks

Little Genesee: Nicholas George, Grace Pierce

Portville: Sydney Engels, Christopher Lengvarsky, Dakota Lewis, Gretchen Mikolajczyk, Anthony Pedretti, Dawson Tarbox, Hannah Wilber

Shinglehouse, Pa.: McKenzie Gross, Olivia Jandrew

Wellsville: Ashley Reitz, Joshua Winans

Whitesville: Cortni Watson

JCC part-time Dean’s List

JAMESTOWN — Students who were named to the fall 2019 part-time student dean’s list at Jamestown Community College earned at least a 3.50 average, equal to a B plus or better, in six to 11 credit hours of letter-graded work.

Named to the list were:

Bolivar: Alexis Clark, Deanna McDonald

Cuba: Allison Militello, Mariah Wetzler, Brandi Yeager

Friendship: Stacy Burnett, Irena McWilliams, Kaitlyn Perkins

Hinsdale: Megan Jozwiak, Paige Tingley

Little Genesee: Kimberly Majot

Scio: Bradley Jenison, Valerie Sprague

Wellsville: Katrina Carr, Diana Gowdy, Ashley McGuire, Jessica Salmonson, Amber Slocum, Craig Vossler

West honored

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Dean's List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Grant West of Shinglehouse, Pa. and John Dutra of Livonia in the Fall 2019 semester.

