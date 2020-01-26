CUBA — Wellsville’s VEX Robotics team, Big Cat Robotics, was back in action Jan. 15, competing in an official VEX Robotics Qualifying Tournament at Cuba-Rushford.

The competition included 27 teams from nearby schools in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties. This year’s game, “Tower Takeover,” is played on a 12x12 field and requires students to build a custom robot that must pick up cubes and place them in goal zones, or in towers, to score points for their alliance. There are four teams on the gaming field during each match, two for each alliance. Students must program their robot to move without control for the first 15-seconds of the match, with the team scoring the most points receiving a bonus. After the 15-second autonomous period, teams can control their robot to navigate the gaming field and score points for their team.

Despite missing out on the finals, Wellsville’s Big Cat Robotics took home one of only three awards that are given out at officially sanctioned VEX Robotics events.

Wellsville’s team received the Judges Award, which is given to the team deserving of special accomplishments during the competition. The Judges Award is presented to a team that the judges determine is deserving of special recognition. Judges consider a number of possible criteria for this award, such as team displays of special attributes, exemplary effort and perseverance at the event, or team accomplishments or endeavors throughout the season that may not fit under existing awards but are nonetheless deserving of special recognition.

Big Cat Robotics will next compete in the “VEX in the Valley” tournament at Canaseraga CSD on Saturday, Feb. 8.