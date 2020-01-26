Libordi undecided on independent reelection bid

NORTH HORNELL — With two seats on the North Hornell Board of Trustees up for election on March 18, village Republicans nominated incumbent Joseph Ingalls and former trustee Peter DiRaimondo at a party caucus Wednesday night.

The March election will decide the two-year board of trustees terms with the seats currently occupied by Ingalls, the Republican deputy mayor, and Frank Libordi, an independent.

Ingalls was elected to the village board for the first time in 2016. He and his wife, Christine, are Seneca Road residents. Ingalls has served as deputy mayor since 2018.

DiRaimondo lost a reelection bid last year when North Hornell voters elected Democrat Josh Greenthal and write-in Joseph Flint to the Board of Trustees.

North Hornell Mayor John Falci chaired Wednesday night’s GOP caucus in the village hall. Eight Republicans took part in the party gathering.

Falci praised the two Republican nominees, saying, “I like these two guys. They have done a great job.”

Falci said Ingalls’ experience with New York State Department of Transportation “has been very valuable” to the village during the sidewalk construction project. Ingalls is retired from the DOT, where he worked for 30 years.

DiRaimondo is retired from the Hornell Post Office.

Libordi said he is undecided on whether to seek a third term. He can earn a ballot spot by collecting the required number of petition signatures for an independent line.

Democrats have scheduled their caucus for 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27, in the North Hornell Village Hall. The caucus is open to all registered Democrats residing in the Village of North Hornell.