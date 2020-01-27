Way-Co, Dansville students have art honored

DANSVILLE — Dansville ArtWorks and Dansville Festival of Balloons Ltd. presented awards at Friday's reception for the 5th Annual Student Art Showcase, currently on exhibit through Feb. 29 at Dansville ArtWorks.

Jeanne Gridley, ArtWorks' board member, emphasized the level of appreciation both organizations have for all students and teachers who submitted work. A few awards were given to recognize students in different grade bands based on quality, composition, creativity, and technique.

For grades K-5: Chloe Hoffman - Warm Sun, Cool Skies (Wayland-Cohocton Central); her use of colors, swirls and details kept the jurors discussing the piece.

For grades 6-8: Lucy Sexton - Apple of My Eye (Livonia Central); selected for the quality of composition.

For grades 9-12, 2D: Nina Monteleone - Self-portrait/Charcoal (Livonia Central); the use of negative space resulted in a stunning piece.

For grades 9-12, 3D: Logan Sabins - Kaleidoscope (Wayland-Cohocton Central); impressed jurors by creating a functional kaleidoscope of stained glass.

The students each received a certificate and $25 cash award.

The final award of the evening was People's Choice, based on popular vote by visitors since the show opened in early January. Emily Schleyer's Flower (oil) received this award and a $25 gift certificate to Dansville ArtWorks. Emily attends Dansville Central and is a student of Matthew Buckholz.

Dansville ArtWorks is a non-profit arts organization located at 153 Main Street, Dansville. Regular hours are Thursday and Friday 12-6pm and Saturday 10am-2pm as well as special events. In addition to exhibits, consigned artwork and books by regional authors are featured in the gift shop, workshops are offered for adults and youth, and performance artists and audience members enjoy the Fourth Friday Open Mic Series (February-November). Dansville ArtWorks also manages Fairy Doors of Dansville and Dansville Chalk Walk & ArtsFest. More information and schedules are available at www.dansvilleartworks.com, dansvilleartworks@gmail.com, and 585.335.4746.