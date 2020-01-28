Public meeting tonight at Municipal Building, Community Photo planned Saturday

ALMOND — Imagine.

The Almond 20th Century Club Library building renovated, rejuvenated, and ready to serve through the 21st Century. Homes restored to their original glorious architecture; the playground rebuilt; perhaps even the old Coslos building given new life as apartments and shops.

How could this be?

The Almond 20th Century Club is spearheading an application to HGTV’s offer for a Hometown Makeover.

“We have a script, ideas for photos and a video, and videography help from friends in the Digital Animation and Media Department at Alfred State College,” Susan Steere, President of the Almond 20th Century Club, told The Spectator.

“We welcome input from community residents, especially stories about what makes our town special.”

There will be a meeting to discuss plans and progress tonight at 7 p.m. at the Almond Municipal Building.

“And to cap off our video, we hope to see many smiling faces in the crowd for a Community Photo at the Library next Saturday, February 1 at noon,” Steere said.

Almond residents and supporters are invited to bring friends and invite neighbors. If you like, bring a sign, or make one at the Library’s craft time at 11 a.m., in support of Almond and its Library.

For more information about nominating a community, visit https://hgtvhometowntakeover.com/