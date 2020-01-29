BELMONT — Are you living paycheck to paycheck? Do you struggle to pay all your bills every month? Do you worry that if you get sick or your car breaks down that you will get behind on your rent or mortgage?

If so, you are not alone.

Come join us ACCORD on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Off-Duty Restaurant on State Route 244 in Belmont to talk about how this daily struggle impacts you and your family.

Hear from friends and neighbors who truly understand the challenges of poverty. Food, beverages, door prizes and gift cards will be provided at this event which is free and open to all.

If you care about how poverty impacts everyone in Allegany County, please join us,” stated ACCORD.

Walk-ins are welcome, transportation and childcare available. If you can, help by registering at http://accordcorporation.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact ACCORD at 585-268-7605 ext. 1051 or ext. 1033.