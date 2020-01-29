Friday, Jan. 24, the Dundee Fire Department was filled with members not to answer the call of duty, but to be honored for answering that call at a dinner with friends and supporters recognizing another year of devoted service to the community.

Chief Jim Moore and other officers of the fire department and emergency squad reported on the activities of 2019 and presented awards for service in several categories, including:

FIREMAN OF THE YEAR: Harold Zimmerman

CHIEF’S AWARD: Ray Miller

MOST TRAINING HOURS: Jason Wenger

OUTSTANDING SERVICE AWARDS: Harlan Nolt, Tracey Miller, Gerald Zimmerman

SPECIAL SERVICE AWARD: Loren Weaver, Nick Fultz

COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD: Tim Gibson of Sunrise Insulation, and Gene Pierce of Glenora Wine Cellars

Emergency Squad honors were presented to:

MEMBER OF THE YEAR: Nick Fultz (122 calls)

MOST TRAINING HOURS: Christy Buono (175 hours)

DRIVER OF THE YEAR: Harold Zimmerman (75 calls)

OUTSTANDING SERVICE: Gerald Zimmerman (73 calls), Josiah Peachey (156 calls)

SILVER COINS: (from D.B. Miles Insurance) Ed Allen, Nathan Martin

MORE THAN 100 RUNS: Nick Fultz, Josiah Peachey, Ray Miller

PERFECT TRAINING ATTENDANCE: Ray Miller, Tracey Miller, Harlan Nolt, Alec Miller, Loren Weaver

The annual report for the Dundee Fire Company, 2019:

The department had a total of 663 calls; 152 were fire calls, and 511 were EMS calls.

The 152 fire calls, broken down:

Auto alarms/CO 39

Fires 22

Brush/grass 7

Chimney 2

Structure 5

Cooking 2

Vehicle 3

Equipment 3

Good Intent 6

Hazardous Condition 39

Natural Gas 11

Wires Down 18

Other Hazards 10

Mutual Aid 9

MVA’s 21

Rescue/Recovery 3

Service Calls 13

Landing Zone 1

Pump Details 1

Lift Assist 3

Law Enforcement Standby 1

Public service 6

DFD responded to 9 requests for mutual aid, given to the following area departments:

Himrod 3

Tyrone 1

Watkins Glen 1

Penn Yan 1

Dresden 1

DFD requested assistance from neighboring fire departments 8 times.

Himrod 8

Tyrone 2

Watkins Glen 2

Wayne 5

Penn Yan 3

Dresden 2

Benton 1

The hurst tool was used twice in 2019. The operators were:

Tracey Milller

Alec Miller

Chris Miller.

The total work hours for the year were 2,020.

The total training hours for the year were 2,775 consisting of:

1,270 hours of Department training and

1,505 hours of State and County training.

Total Meeting Hours were 833.

Total man hours for ambulance calls was 2,201.

Total man hours for fire calls was 3,672.

The total documented hours for the department for 2019:

11,501 hours.