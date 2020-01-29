Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a Dundee man who they say admitted to shooting two cats last month.

Deputies say they investigated the deaths of two cats at the home of Stanley F. Clark, 46, of St. Rte. 230, Dundee, which occurred in Dec. 2019. Clark was interviewed and admitted to shooting both cats with a .22 caliber rifle.

Clark was charged Jan. 21 with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison. He was issued appearance tickets in Barrington Town Court.