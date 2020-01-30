BELMONT — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated travel guidance for China, recommending that travelers avoid all non-essential travel to all of the country (Level 3 Travel Health Notice).

Recently, a new coronavirus - 2019 Novel (New) Coronavirus - was detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China that has not been previously found in humans. This coronavirus can lead to fever, cough and shortness of breath. There are hundreds of confirmed cases in China, including cases outside of Wuhan and additional cases being identified in a growing number of countries internationally, including the United States. There are ongoing investigations to learn more about this virus. No one has been diagnosed with this new coronavirus in New York State. As of Jan. 27, five infections of 2019-nCoV have been reported in the U.S. in four states – Arizona, California, Illinois, and Washington.

The Allegany County Department of Health would like to remind county residents that while the immediate risk of this new virus to Allegany County residents is believed to be low at this time, everyone can do their part to help us respond to this emerging public health threat:

· It’s currently flu and respiratory disease season and the CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.

o To reduce your risk of infection:

· Flu vaccinations are still available at the Allegany County Department of Health, physician offices and many pharmacies.

· To schedule shots for you and your family, please call one of the above to insure vaccine supply, days of the week and hours of vaccine administration.

· Check our website for pharmacy locations and hours or call the Health Department at 585-268-9250 and press #2.

· Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· If you or your child has a respiratory illness or the flu, avoid contact with other people, stay home or keep the sick child home.

· If you are a healthcare provider, be on the look-out for people with travel history to Hubei province China and fever and respiratory symptoms.

· If you are a healthcare provider caring for a 2019-nCoV patient, take care of yourself and follow recommended infection control procedures.

· Human coronaviruses commonly cause mild-to-moderate illness in people. Symptoms can include:

· Cough

· Sore throat

· Fever

· If you recently traveled to Wuhan, China and feel sick with fever, cough or trouble breathing, or you develop symptoms, you should:

· Seek medical care right away. Call ahead and tell them about your travel and symptoms.

· Avoid contact with others. Stay home, except for seeking medical care.

· Avoid further travel until the illness resolves.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

· Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

For people who may have had close contact with someone who has confirmed 2019 nCoV, please follow the same guidance and mention your contact to your healthcare provider.

For more information, visit the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Page at htpps://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or call 585-268-9250, press option #4.