Bath VA now one of 15 VAs offering program nationwide

The Canandaigua VA Medical Center, a member of VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, started a unique fitness program back in 2014 called GeroFit. It was one of only four VA pilot programs nationwide.

Back then only four Veterans were enrolled in the Canandaigua GeroFit program. On Jan. 13, 2020, the program’s 6th year anniversary, there are 110 Veterans active in the program and around 400 enrolled in the program. Today, nationwide there are 15 VAs offering the GeroFit program.

Donald Van Epps, an 86-year-old Pittsford Army Korean War Veteran, joined the program over three years ago and has been dedicated to the program attending at least three days a week. Even when he is away six months of the year either in the Thousand Islands or Florida, he uses his free VA issued iPad to video in at 8 a.m. to take both the chair and floor exercise classes.

He says, “Being 86 I need all the exercise I can get!” He was recommended to the GeroFit program, he said, “because at age 82 I had no balance on my right or left leg and now I have a lot more balance.”

Veterans need to be 65 years of age and enrolled in VA to be part of the supervised tailored exercise program that is designed to help Veterans stay physically fit and independent. The GeroFit program is free.

Veterans are referred by their VA provider and their fitness progress is reviewed and documented in their patient records. This information is placed in a national VA portal to be accessed by VA researches to analyze and report findings as to the benefits exercise plays in one’s health.

Not surprisingly one research abstract showed there is a 25% reduction in a 10- year mortality rate for participants; they are living longer; 75% improvement in mental health; a greater reduction in medication use and participants continue to experience improved physical function five years after enrolling in GeroFit, according to the VA. Veterans in the GeroFit program live longer, healthier, happier, more independently and economically (due to less prescription use).

It is one of the few VA programs that allows spouses to join the program with their Veteran. As Teri Kopp, PT, MBA explains, this is because when a spouse also joins GeroFit it motivates the Veteran to consistently attend the program and achieve their health goals. The program has added Tai Chi and will soon be adding yoga to its curriculum which focuses on balance and stress reduction for a longer healthier life.

The Bath VA Medical Center opened a GerFit Program this past November and is in the process of enrolling Veterans and setting up video conferencing to help rural Veterans stay fit without the drive.

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Canandaigua and Bath offer other telehealth service options to Veterans in the home, the clinic and in the hospital. For more information visit www.canandaigua.va.gov/services/Telehealth.asp or www.bath.va.gov/services/Telehealth.asp or you can call the Canandaigua VA (585) 393–7492 or Bath VA 607-664-4490 to learn more about telehealth services.

To enroll in VA health care call Canandaigua VA (585) 463-2633 or Bath VA 607-664-4899.