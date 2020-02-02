After 10 years, the Dundee Scottish Association will not continue to host the Dundee Scottish Festival, but the group is planning a mid-winter Ceilidh from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22.

In a statement released recently, the group says it looks forward to being able to provide community and youth programs in thearea.

The acting board thanks all of the business sponsors, merchants, musicians, athletes, community patrons and volunteers who have supported the annual Dundee Scottish Festival for the past 10 years.

But they announce that resources are not available to support a festival in the upcoming year.

According to Kristen VanValkenburg, the association president, and Fran Willis, the festival manager, this is truly a loss to the community.

The DSA, however, is strong and active and will continue to support youth programs through the TRAILS program atDundee Central School. This interactive and engaging program offers a variety of Scottish activities with local experts visiting and demonstrating cooking, music, kilt and tartan demonstrations, wool-carding and weaving, Highlander games and more.

Another branch of the DSA offers scholarships to students in our community who plan to continue their education or vocational training and demonstrate youth leadership and community support. The Highlander and Lady Scot program provides opportunity for youth in our area to receive recognition for their accomplishments and to help them to meet their post-high school goals.

The upcoming mid-winter Ceilidh (pronounced (Kay- lee), a Celtic festive event that means “social gathering,” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the American Legion in Dundee. The event will feature a live band called Three Stone Fire. Three Stone Fire is a four person group from Ithaca who play songs from Scotland and Ireland. Celtic, English, and American traditional songs are performed with vocals, guitar, flute, and fiddle. Those who feel so inclined are encouraged to bring along an instrument and join in the music. Traditionally, at a Ceilidh, community members bring a song, poem, or other short forms of entertainment they wish to share. Some local talent has been lined up that will not disappoint the audience.

In addition to entertainment, guests will enjoy a full Scottish buffet with traditional dishes such as haggis, Scottish eggs, beef stew, cheese pie, sausage rolls, ’neeps and tatties, mushy peas, shortbread, Dundee cakes, scones and carachan, a delicious raspberry cream dessert. In addition to the buffet, a cash bar will be available.

Whether attendees decide to wear a favorite kilt, clan tartan, or to come in comfortable attire, the evening promises to be a fun filled Celtic experience.

This year the association would like to recognize the continuous support the Caledonian Highlanders Pipes and Drum Band have provided the past seven years and are pleased to have them to perform once again. It wouldn’t be Scottish without bagpipes.

Admission for this Celtic evening is $10 per person. All proceeds go directly to youth programs, scholarships and Scottish community events. Tickets are available at Our Town Rocks, 12 Main St., Dundee, at The Chronicle-Express, 138 Main St., Penn Yan, or at the door.