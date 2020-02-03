Residents weigh in with preferences for DRI funding

HORNELL — “If I had a million dollars … ” goes the 1988 radio hit from Barenaked Ladies.

Well, what about $10 million?

Specifically, how would you spend the $10 million the City of Hornell has received from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative? What projects would you fund? What wouldn’t make the cut?

Maple City residents got to choose at Thursday night’s public workshop. After presenting nearly 30 projects under consideration by the Local Planning Committee, officials handed out “DRI dollars” to the packed crowd in attendance at the Community Arts Center.

The LPC is currently considering around $16 million in projects. Residents at the public workshop had to decide where to invest their $10 million among the proposals.

The results will be presented to the LPC at its next workshop and taken into consideration as the project list is refined moving forward. The LPC’s list of recommended projects will come together in March. The list submitted to the state will exceed $10 million, with the state ultimately selecting the winners.

In remarks before the meeting, Mayor John Buckley stressed that the projects are still being considered and nothing has yet been decided. Contrary to rumor, Buckley said, the fix is not in.

“We’re going to be taking a deep dive into each (project),” Buckley said. “Nothing that the Local Planning Committee has done or will do will decide these projects. Ultimately, the state decides each and every project.”

The Local Planning Committee expanded the original DRI boundary at its Thursday meeting, hoping to accommodate more projects that proved a direct link to Main Street and the downtown core. Projects will support the vision statement established by the LPC:

“Downtown Hornell serves as the regional center of activity in the Southern Tier. It is a full service hub that leverages its compact, walkable design to attract a range of businesses and residents by offering diverse housing options, a fully utilized historic building stock, educational and employment opportunities and a range of community and social amenities. The close knit community benefits from a unique blend of cultural, artistic and recreational spaces designed to provide a welcoming and attractive environment.”

“This is who Hornell wants to be in two years, three years, five years after this DRI is realized in the community,” said Kimberly Baptiste of Bergmann Associates, which was assigned to work with Hornell on its DRI. “Some of these things also apply today as well.”

Four goals were established to support the vision statement, which include: preserving the city’s historic character through revitalization of vacant and underutilized buildings; creating a walkable and pedestrian friendly environment with public spaces downtown to encourage year-round activity; increasing the number of residential options in the downtown core to meet the needs of the larger community; and establishing downtown as a vibrant center for business, entrepreneurship, working and learning.

Projects will be selected based on how they meet those goals. Here is a capsule look at all of the potential projects under consideration.

Main Street enhancements

Goals: Slow traffic, provide more outdoor dining space, ensure Main Street is a welcoming, safe, pedestrian-friendly environment.

Total: $2 million

DRI funding: $2 million (100%)

Alleyway improvements

Goals: Improve alleys off Main Street with signing, lighting, seating, greenery, beautification, enhancing public spaces.

Total: $1,100,000

DRI: $1,100,000 (100%)

Steuben Square Park

Goals: Improvements to existing greenspace next to Steuben Trust. Flexible, functional space for four-season programming. Stage.

Total: $600,000

DRI: $600,00 (100%)

Parking lot improvements

Goals: Traffic calming in area of Burger King, safer area for pedestrians.

Total $750,000

DRI: $750,000 (100%)

Downtown design standards

Goals: City planning project to establish requirements for how buildings are improved, rehabilitated, reused in the downtown core.

Total: $50,000

DRI: $50,000 (100%)

Downtown gateway, wayfinding

Goals: Gateway feature at the end of Main Street, possibly with a distinct sign over the roadway. Directions to destinations downtown.

Total: $325,000

DRI: $325,000 (100%)

Community Arts Center

Goals: Exterior improvements, creation of new entryway on Broadway, more programming opportunities, ADA-accessible restrooms.

Total: $175,000

DRI funding: $175,000 (100%)

Learning and training center

Goals: Partnership with Alfred State College. Rehab of first and second floor of Tuttle-Rockwell Building. Provide variety of learning programs. Future: Possible partnerships with other educational institutions, eventual renovation of full structure.

Total: $5 million

DRI: $4 million

Old Post Office

Goals: Rehab of vacant building into a flexible multi-use space for public and private events. Project includes code compliance, building system improvements, building exterior and interior upgrades and landscaping.

Total: $528,681.71

DRI: $317,209.03 (60%)

Landman Building

Goals: Renovate basement with four efficiency art studios, first floor commercial space, second floor six apartments, new third floor with community spaces and rooftop patio.

Total: $3 million

DRI: $1.5 million (50% percent)

Burdett Building

Goals: Rehab second floor with four loft style apartments and office space. Improvements to building facade.

Total: $600,000

DRI: $360,000 (60%)

Medical student housing

Goals: Create short-term residential units at 20 Elm Street to support medical student housing, attract medical professionals to the area.

Total: $1,000,000

DRI funding: $1,000,000

The Courthouse

Goals: Renovations to prep the second floor courtroom space for eventual use as a multi purpose special event space. Create greenspace at rear of building to enhance programming.

Total: $310,000

DRI: $186,000 (60%)

Small project grant fund

Goals: Locally administered fund to support small scale building and site improvements, local rehab projects.

Total: $600,000

DRI: $600,000 (100%)

121 Main Street

Goals: Maple City Bank expands into vacant building across from present location. Additional office space, new employment opportunities in downtown area.

Total: $1,510,000

DRI: $580,000 (38%)

Crossroads Professional Building

Goals: Facade improvements. Renovate and rehab of existing building to expand dental office space. Renovate and create new outdoor space on adjacent private property (current building to be demolished).

Total: $700,350

DRI: $420,210 (60 percent)

Elks Lodge

Goals: Renovation of third floor for creation of community and public use space with ADA accessible elevator, ballroom renovation, rehab of outdoor patio space, addition of bathrooms.

Total: $590,000

DRI: $490,000 (80%)

The Warehouse

Goals: Install heating system and new interior stairwell to existing building for usable year-round entertainment and event space. Install fence that would allow views into the greenspace from Broadway.

Total: $100,000

DRI: $100,000 (100%)

38-40 Broadway Mall

Goals: Renovation of rear facade, interior enhancements to existing space on first floor, exterior improvements.

Total: $500,698

DRI: $300,000 (60%)

Church Street Suites

Goals: Rehab structure into six short-term residential housing units. Facade improvements.

Total: $236,200

DRI: $118,100 (50%)

STEM Academy

Goals: Vacant parcel on Church Street where state of the art educational facility is proposed, just under 300,000 square feet. STEM educational opportunities.

Total: $397,000

DRI: $238,200 (60%)

198 Main Street

Goals: Renovation of structure, conversion and addition of 3-4 residential housing units, aesthetic enhancements.

Total: $105,000

DRI: $85,000 (80%)

37 Center Street

Goals: Rehab of building facade (former Pizza Hut), new roof, repainting, site improvements, landscaping, demolishing old cooling units at rear of building.

Total: $200,000

DRI: $120,000 (60%)

200-204 Main Street

Goals: Facade improvements, interior improvements, creation of one additional rental unit.

Total: $178,904

DRI: $71,562

32-34 Broadway Mall

Goals: Interior and exterior improvements to building. Aid buildout of larger Allegany Eye Care Center.

Total: $525,000

DRI: $262,500 (50%)