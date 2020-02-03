Officials turn out to laud success of the program

CUBA — The 16 members of the 2020 Leadership Allegany graduating class helped the organization celebrate its 10th anniversary Friday night with the help of local officials and founders.

Leadership Allegany got its start when Pamela Say joined the staff of Houghton College. According to current Leadership Allegany Co-Chair Phyllis Gaerte, Say was instrumental in getting the group started.

Leadership Allegany is a leadership training program that engages adult professionals who live, work or have a vested interest in Allegany County. Through workshops and projects and meetings with local leaders, participants gain a better understanding of their own leadership strengths and learn to lead effectively. The program is based on the Social Change Model for Leadership Development.

From the beginning, the program had the support of Houghton College. President Shirley Mullen told the crowd that the program helps connect the residents of the county with the resources available at Houghton College, and serves as a way of connecting the college to the people and communities who have supported it throughout the years.

“The vision, response, and outcomes of Leadership Allegany have strengthened leadership in the county,” she said.

From the beginning the program was supported by Houghton College, The Greater Allegany County Chamber of Commerce and the Allegany County Legislature. Alfred State College also supported the project and joined the ranks in 2017.

Greg Salmonson, vice president of Student Affairs at Alfred State College, said, “Over the years the thing that has impressed us most about the Leadership Allegany Program is the diverse and generational aspect that enhances the program.”

Other speakers went on to praise the program for its results and congratulate the graduates.

“This organization is part of the reason this region is growing,” said State Senator George Borrello (R-57th) while Assemblyman Joe Giglio (R-148th) contrasted the training received through Leadership Allegany with the career of Ulysses S. Grant, saying, “You have to be ready when leadership calls.”

Guest Speaker Say, who comes back each summer to help teach part of the Leadership Allegany program, said, “Leadership is a lot of things, but it is one thing in particular. You get to know yourself. You get to know who you are, who you were meant to be, who you were born to be and when you do that great things can happen.”

The Leadership Allegany program has graduated 135 individuals over 10 years, and the program is touted as one of the pivotal organizations in Western New York and received awards for its accomplishments. The 2010 founding sponsors for Leadership Allegany included Houghton College, Allegany County Area Foundation, Allegany County United Way, ACCORD Corporation, Allegany County Department of Social Services, Literacy West NY, Inc., and the Alfred Higher Education Group.

A new class will be starting shortly for information call 585-567-9621 or go to www.LeadershipAlleganyNY.org