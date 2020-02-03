DANSVILLE — At its winter meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Noyes Health Auxiliary presented a check for $60,000 to Noyes Health CEO and President Amy Pollard and Director of Imaging Brian Cohen.

The donation will help fund a new, more maneuverable mobile X-ray machine for Noyes Memorial Hospital, allowing radiologists to provide bedside Xrays when required.

“We are so blessed to have an extraordinary group of women who work tirelessly to raise money for Noyes, and give of their time as volunteers in so many ways,” said Pollard. “This donation is just the latest of the many amazing gifts the Auxiliary has given to the hospital throughout its 68-year history, and we could not be more grateful for their efforts.”

Noyes Health Auxiliary members raise funds with an annual golf tournament, spring flower sale, holiday craft show and Angel Tree ornament sale, as well as other events each year. The Spice Box shop, selling gifts, snacks and flowers on the ground floor at Noyes Hospital, is run and staffed by Auxiliary members, with all proceeds going to support Noyes. Auxiliary members also volunteer throughout the Noyes system.

“Volunteering at Noyes is a double win. You feel engaged and useful to the organization. It grows with your help and can spend its money on more equipment or needed maintenance,” says Noyes Auxiliary President Mary Ann Scharmberg, “We always welcome new members. Everything we do helps Noyes take care of our loved ones, friends and neighbors.”

For more information on Auxiliary activities and membership, go to https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/noyes/volunteer-support/auxiliary.aspx or call Christa Barrows, Volunteer Coordinator at (585)335-6001.