The fifth annual Bampa's House Pour & Pair event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. April 26 at The Cellar, 21 W. Market St., Corning.

Chef Michael Lanahan will prepare tapas-style appetizers and cheese with wine from New York state. All proceeds will support Bampa's House, a comfort care home coming soon to serve the Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler county area. Sponsorships are also available.

Cost: $50, singles; $90, couples. For information: bampashouse@gmail.com; bampashouse.org.