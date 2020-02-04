The Steuben County Historical Society will host a free presentation on the turn-of-the-century photos of Canisteo photographer A.B. Stebbins at 4 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Bath Fire Hall, 50 E. Morris St.

Steve Cotton will give the presentation. Stebbins set up shop in Canisteo in 1879, working with glass plates in an era of buggies and high-wheel bicycles. He continued well into the 20th century, with its autos, radios, airplanes and telephones.

Besides studio work, Stebbins hauled his equipment into the great outdoors, capturing dramatic views of Letchworth, Stony Brook, Hartsville, and the Canisteo Valley. His work won national awards in 1910 and 1921, and he received two patents for bicycle gearing. Stebbins also designed an airplane, but it didn't work.

Cotton will have copies of his book, "The Photographic Work of A.B. Stebbins of Canisteo,” available for purchase.