WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Lions Club is dedicated to serve the greater Wellsville community in keeping with its motto: “We Serve.”

One of the ways is through donations in response to requests. If anybody is in need of services or financial help, contact any Lions Club member or visit on Facebook.

The following is a list of funds made available to the community by the Wellsville Lions Club in the month of January.

$100 payment to Sound Communication WZKZ for advertising for tree sponsors from the Fantasy of Lights committee.

$100 payment to WJQZ – WLSV for advertising for tree sponsors from the Fantasy of Lights committee.

$100 payment to WQRW for advertising for tree sponsors from the Fantasy of Lights committee.

$139 payment to WJQZ – WLSV to sponsor Holiday music on the radio from the Civic Improvement committee.

$500 payment to Grace Norton for payment 2 of 2 from the Scholarship committee.

$1,000 payment to Tyler Watson for payment 2 of 2 from the Scholarship committee.

$1,000 payment to Braden Scott for payment 1 of 2 from the Scholarship committee.

$2,000 payment to The Hearing Aid Shop for purchase of hearing aids for a local resident from the Sight, Speech & Hearing committee.

$350 payment to Kris Green to sponsor student attendance at DEC Summer Camp from the Youth Activities committee.

$100 donation to Trenton Green to help send youth to the Baseball Hall of Fame for a game from Youth Activities committee.

$100 donation to the Wellsville Wrestling Club to assist in the start-up of a wrestling program from the Youth Activities committee.

$1,000 payment to David Graham for payment 2 of 2 from the Scholarship committee.

$1,000 payment to Joseph Tronetti for payment 1 of 2 from the Scholarship committee.