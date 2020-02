SUNY Corning Community College has rescheduled its evening nursing and admissions information sessions due to inclement weather.

The nursing session will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Health Education Center, 132 Denison Parkway E., Corning. The Admissions sessions will be held March 5 and April 2 at the HEC.

For full session information: bit.ly/2UvGb7C.