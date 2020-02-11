Board approves slate of resolutions Monday

BELMONT — The Allegany County Board of Legislators honored a local veteran Monday, continuing a longstanding tradition into 2020.

Aaron Potter, a native of Scio, led the board in the Pledge of Allegiance and was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation for his military service from Board of Legislators Vice Chairman Phil Curran (R-Alfred).

Potter served in the United States Marine Corps from Sept. 20, 1994 through June 24, 2002, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Potter’s primary specialty was operating as a mechanic on the Huey and Cobra attack helicopters.

Potter received basic training at Parris Island and advanced training at the Naval Air Station in Millington, Tenn. with secondary training at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Potter served two tours in Okinawa, Japan and aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in the Western Pacific Fleet.

During his time in the Marine Corps, Potter received two Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, three Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, the Armed Services Expeditionary Medal, and the Meritorious Unit Accommodation Award.

"That’s a very good career," said Curran, who was filling in for Board Chairman Curt Crandall. "Thank you for your service."

Potter is a member of the Wellsville American Legion Morrison Hayes Post 702, the Wellsville Veterans of Foreign Wars Frank B. Church Post 2530 in Wellsville, and the Elks Lodge of Wellsville.

In regular business, the Board of Legislators approved a slew of nearly 20 resolutions. All but one passed without dissent. Gary Barnes (R-Wellsville) cast a no vote on a measure reappointing Dwight Fanton as the legislative representative to the Region 9 Fish and Wildlife Management Board, with Brooke Harris named the alternate. Harris abstained from the vote and Fanton was not present. The appointment runs through Dec. 31, 2021.

The board set a public hearing for Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. in legislative chambers to remove the requirement that all solid waste generated in Allegany County must be disposed of at a County facility.

Reita Sobeck-Lynch was reappointed Director of Employment and Training for a term of three years, expiring Feb. 28, 2023.

The board approved an agreement for legal services to residents of Allegany County aged 60 and over from Joseph P. Miller, Esq. through Dec. 31. Services will be paid at the rate of $75 per unit of service up to a maximum amount of $3,500.

Valerie Perkins of Caneadea (District I), Aaron Dale Foster of Andover (District IV), Jon Gorton of Grove (District V), and Jason Isaman of Bolivar (District III) were appointed to the county Planning Board for terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022. Philip Stockin, Chairman of the county’s Ways and Means Committee, Justin Henry, Superintendent of Public Works, and Terri Ross, Allegany County Treasurer, were appointed ex-officio members with terms expiring Dec. 31, 2020.

The county extended its agreement with Nicholson Pharmacy for pharmacy consultant services through Dec. 31. The Pharmacy will be reimbursed at the rate of $50 per hour for services rendered.

Jones Memorial Hospital was authorized to provide laboratory services for analysis of blood lead levels through Dec. 31. The hospital will be reimbursed at the rate of $10.40 per test for each blood lead test specimen analyzed and $15.60 per test for venipuncture draw.

The agreement with Jones Memorial Hospital for tuberculosis testing, effective Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020, was approved. The hospital will be reimbursed at the rate of $50 per comprehensive metabolic profile, $15 for Venipuncture, and $46.80 for posteroanterior Chest x-ray and lateral chest x-ray for the testing and diagnosis or tuberculosis.

The Allegany County Health Department and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office agreed to provide on-call services at a cost of $12,000 annually through Dec. 31, 2022.

The Public Health Mutual Aid Inter-Municipal Agreement between the counties of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming for the period July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2025 was approved.