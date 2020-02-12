BELMONT — The novel Coronavirus situation is being closely monitored by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), and locally by Departments of Health.

While there is no cause for alarm or immediate action, local health officials believe public awareness is helpful.

Currently, New York State has no confirmed cases of coronavirus and Allegany County has no suspected cases, said the Allegany County Department of Health (ACDOH). The risk to local residents remains minimal.

Per the CDC and NYSDOH guidance, ACDOH will monitor travel related activity of any individual(s) who may have traveled from mainland China or the affected areas on or after Feb. 3. This guidance also includes, any individual(s) with travel from the People’s Republic of China, and who show no signs or symptoms of disease, out of an abundance of caution, will self-monitor with ACDOH oversight, and separate themselves from the public for 14 days. To protect privacy and follow HIPAA guidelines, the ACDOH will not comment on rumors of suspected cases or on suspected cases that may be under evaluation.

The ACDOH has been working diligently with our various County partners to ensure the County is prepared and ready for any virus to protect the health of every County resident. The ACDOH reminds residents that the common cold and flu viruses are still prevalent, so handwashing, social distancing and staying home when ill are appropriate measures for everyone to take.

The NYSDOH has developed a Coronavirus hotline (1-888-364-3065) where the public may reach out with questions or concerns about travel and symptoms.

If any Allegany County resident has questions or concerns regarding Coronavirus or travel related questions, contact the office directly at (585) 268-9250.

Questions or concerns may also be directed to Darlene Smith, Steuben County Public Health Director, or Lorelei Wagner, Steuben County Public Health Education Coordinator, at (607) 664-2438.

To follow the most current information on Coronavirus, please visit either the CDC or NYSDOH webpages at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/about/index.html and https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/