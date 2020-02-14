Grocery store donates $5,729.10 to Allegany County United Way

WELLSVILLE — Mandi Joyce-Phelps, Director of Allegany County United Way, recently accepted a check in the amount of $5,729.10 from Phil Williams, Wellsville Giant Food Mart Store Manager and Jesse McKee, Assistant Store Manager.

This generous donation represents contributions made from employees of Giant Food Mart in Wellsville and Cuba, and Park Plaza Liquor in Wellsville and Cuba Liquors in Cuba as well as the corporation.

Giant Food Mart has historically been a strong supporter of ACUW, regularly having 100 percent employee participation in their annual fundraising campaign, and this year was no different.

“We are very fortunate to have such a wonderful hometown grocery store in our county, one that continues year after year to show both their commitment to our community and their dedication to making it a better place,” stated Joyce-Phelps.

This contribution will be used to support local health and human service agencies, and will impact the lives of many Allegany County families.

“Thank you Giant Food Mart, and employees for your continued support,” said Joyce-Phelps.