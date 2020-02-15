Annual event raises funds for area veterans

WAYLAND — The Wayland community honors the local veterans every year with a lighthearted fashion show.

The Wayland-Cohocton students model casual and formal clothes from local businesses as a fundraising event for area veterans. The Wayland American Legion holds the event every year with a lunch and show.

This year’s Day of Caring and Sharing Fashion Show is quickly approaching, set for Feb. 16 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a lunch of soup and sandwiches. The fashion show will follow immediately afterwards.

Kevin Mark, Wayland American Legion post commander, said this event has become one of the most successful of the year. It is something the community really looks forward to celebrating. Mark said the students and the parents really enjoy being part of it.

The Wayland American Legion is the community center in town that holds several events to help bring awareness to the importance of patriotism. They hold events, benefits, fundraisers, live music, and ceremonies all year.

The Fashion Show is in honor of veterans and active duty military with a special dedication at the end.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and gift baskets as well.

Tickets for the event are $15 presale only. They are $100 for a table. Contact the Legion or high school office for tickets and other information.

Sponsors this year include: David’s Bridal, Dansville Dogwood Floral, and Dansville Rent-A-Center.