BELMONT — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced that $1.5 million has been awarded to 16 Farm-to-School projects to increase the use of New York farm products in schools and boost the agricultural economy.

In the Western New York region, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County was awarded $89,911 for the From Carrots to Curriculum project, which will work with 6,584 students in12 school districts to create a sustainable Farm-to-School program.

As part of Round 5 of the Farm-to-School program, the projects will benefit more than 120,000 students in 144 school districts across the State. Funding for the Farm-to-School program is a key component of the Governor's 2020-21 Executive Budget and supports the Governor's No Student Goes Hungry initiative.

"This is a win-win that provides students with nutritious meals while also strengthening New York farms," Governor Cuomo said. "I'm proud to see the growth of this initiative that will also help encourage healthy habits in every corner of this great state."

The Farm-to-School program increases the volume and variety of locally grown and produced food in schools, provides new markets for New York's farmers, improves student health, and educates young people about agriculture. The program also supports the expansion of the NY Thursdays Program, a school meal initiative that uses local, farm-fresh foods on Thursdays throughout the school year.

The funding will be used to hire Farm-to-School coordinators; train food service staff; provide nutrition education in classrooms and cafeterias; purchase equipment to support food preparation; and support the purchase of more local farm products, such as fruits and vegetables, dairy, and beef used in school lunches.

This is the fifth round of funding awarded to support farm-to-school programs in schools and educational organizations. Since the Governor launched New York's Farm-to-School program in 2015, 43 projects have benefited 526,000 students in 356 school districts. In addition, funding provided in Round 3 and Round 4 of the program has resulted in school spending on farm products of nearly $4.4 million.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, "One of New York agriculture's best success stories is its Farm-to-School program. Through the support of the program, our school districts are taking incredible steps to serve fresh fruits and vegetables and locally produced meats and dairy products from New York farmers, bringing thousands of students food and beverages that not only taste good but that are good for them."

The New York State Office of General Services has also been a partner in the expansion of the Farms-to-School programs through the USDA Unprocessed Fruit and Vegetable Pilot Project. There are 244 school participating in the pilot during the 2019-20 school year, with more than 52.6 million lunches served annually.