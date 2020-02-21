HORNELL – Oak Orchard Health’s mission is to cultivate patient-centered health and wellness by providing engaged and innovative health care for our community.

In order to recognize the work the employees of Oak Orchard do to achieve this mission, the company held an employee breakfast to acknowledge their staff and appreciate them for all the hard work they do every day in serving the patients and community daily.

CEO Mary Ann Pettibon thanked all employees for their dedicated service.

“In 2019, Oak Orchard Health served over 23,000 patients by providing innovative health care for our communities,” she said.

Part of this recognition was presenting service awards to staff that have been employed with Oak Orchard for five years or greater:

5 years: Barb Marshall, Cassie Schultz, Cortney Bower, Diana Cook, Dr. Kenya McIntosh, Faith Robinson, Jolie Powers, Marco Rivas, Stacie Bridge, Amberley Merritt

10 years: Ashley Young, Mary Rich, Paula Corser, Shauna Ketchum, Wendy Nupp, Alicia Rich

15 years; Jenn Proia-Cessna, Pauline Murphy

20 years: Lori Starkweather

30 years: Natalie Pettine, Veronica Rangel-Paz