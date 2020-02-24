Wednesday Afternoon Ladies League

Maple City Bowl

Current standings

1. 4 Seasons 220 - 170

2. Pizza King 214 - 176

3. The KP’S 212.5 - 177.5

4. State Farm 207 - 183

5. T.C.B. Construction 197 - 193

6. Bennett’s 188.5 - 201.5

7. The Udder Place 180.5 - 209.5

8. Maple City Dodge 178.5 - 211.5

9. MM&W 177 - 213

10. Billy Schu’s 175 - 215

High games: Tammy Murray 211, 180, Charlene McGregor 179.

High series: Tammy Murray 557.

Maggie & Jiggs Sunday Night League

Maple City Bowl

High series: Josh Kennell 729 (269, 234, 227), Mike Halbert 698 (269, 227, 202), Rick Dieter 643 (227, 212, 204), Jerry Partridge 609 (232), John Kleckner 600 (211), Courtney McDaniel 539 (211, 201), Deb Butler 518 (210), Joyce Taft 515 (181, 178), Alicia Lockwood 502 (255).

High games: Josh Howell 254, Dale McMichael 234, Brad Spicer 231, Tim Grimm 220, Rick McDaniel 218, Mike Pierce 211, Ted Murray 205, Liz Stauffer 187, 180, Mary Saunders 182, Pam Livingston 178.

Wellsville Youth Bowling

Bowl-M-Over Lanes, Week 22

Bantoms: Dylan Nelson 77, 81 (158).

Preps: Anthony Button 106, 115 (305), Noah Salmonson 113, Blake Mills 114, Sawyer Gaylord 111, 104, 105 (320), Macie Mills 109, Ben Merry 103, Danika Arnold 101,104, McKenzie Wigent 105.

Juniors: Gavin Murphy 148, Brady Ketchner 133, Aleacia Makeley 158, Ian Perry 135, Clayton Schweigart 169, Zakkary Ueblacker 135.

Majors: Jacob Schrlau 194, 177, 200 (571), Brandon Roulo 158.

Tuesday Night Mixed League

Community Lanes, Week 23

Team points: Off Duty 24, AEI 6; Misfits 24.5; Nicholson Pharmacy 5.5; Fillmore Pharmacy 20, Stephens Construction 10. Honor scores: Zach Long 216, 223 (630), Kirsten Salyer 194, 238 (567), Shawna Robbins 168, 198 (519), Josh Babbitt 213, Cory Higby 211, Joe Demick 206, Liz Gugino 172.

3 Man

Community Lanes

High series: Jon Clayson 215-244-278, 737; Mike Rix 205-224-244, 673; Al Goodliff 223-269, 661; Andy Bigelow 237-212, 638; Mike Sallazzo 245, 637; Zach Long 218-204-212, 634; Brian Pinney 225-226, 628; Tom Larson 256m 611; Chet Jablonski 200-212, 604; Ken Pierce 216-200, 603.

High games: Scott Feness 208; Joe White 221; Steve Cook 207; Loren Elliott 236; Joel Vanik 210; Dick Strahan 209.

KC Swann Roofing League

Community Lanes

High series: Ted Gordon 287-275,754; Chase Robbins 258-253-232, 743; Zach Long 246-245-245, 736; Karl Nurse 260-244-226, 730; Josh Francisco 254-238-212, 704; Craig Brown 258-235, 691; Ken Pierce 235-226-223, 684; Josh Babbitt 238-238-204, 680; Max Gilluly 277-201, 665; Mike Zwiefka 232-227, 643; Chad Voss 226-209-202, 637; Justin Babbitt 234-203, 634; Dana Ross 225-214, 625; Joel Vanik 247-203, 622; Bill Burton 213-205, 613; Brett Norris 223-203, 613; Scott Feness 256, 612; Gary Robbins 233, 605; Garry Reynolds 217, 603.

High games: Kevin Ross 267; Josh Gordon 257; Todd Landcastle 233; Bob Drosendahl 230; Joe Demick 212-203; Ron VanDerLinden 211; Andy Bigelow 202; Will White 201; Mike Pinney 200.

