By The Leader staff

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a white male with brown hair and beard/mustache and a white female with dark brown hair and glasses that were at the Arnot Mall, near Journeys, located on Chambers Road, in the Town of Big Flats, on February 10, 2020 sometime after 6 p.m., (see attached photo).

They are wanted for questioning relative to a larceny investigation.

Anyone with information, or believes they may know either of these individuals, is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 737-2933.