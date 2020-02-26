County scheduled to begin trucking away debris today

HORNELL — Demolition is underway on Preston Avenue, site of the historic Nov. 17 fire that leveled a handful of homes in the City of Hornell.

Property owners secured the services of a local contractor, Jake Rose, to conduct the demolition. Because none of the owners were interested in rebuilding, deeds will be turned over to the City of Hornell, which plans to eventually place two new single-family homes on site to replace those lost to the flames.

BOCES students will construct the homes, continuing a partnership with the city that has already placed nine new homes on vacant lots, with a 10th in the works for Front Street. The first new home for Preston Avenue is expected to be completed in 2021.

First, Steuben County is expected to start trucking away an estimated 900 tons of debris today. County policy allows the Public Works Committee to approve up to five waivers per year for municipalities facing excessive rehabilitation costs. With property owners willing to turn over their deeds to the city, the project became eligible for county assistance.

Once demolition and cleanup are completed, the area will likely be filled with topsoil and become a greenspace this spring until prep work begins for the new home.