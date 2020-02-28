CANASERAGA — The Wellsville Secondary School Robotics teams competed in the VEX in the Valley qualifying event on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Canaseraga CSD coached by Mr. Skrzynski.

After their first competition in January, the students split into separate teams and brought two robots to the competition consisting of 19 teams from the region.

After the qualifying rounds were completed, Wellsville’s Big Cat Robotics team, led by senior Eric Morehouse, placed second overall with a record of 7-1-0 and placed fourth overall in the Skills Competition. Wellsville’s newest team, The Large Predators, led by freshman Kavan O’Grady, finished seventh overall with a record of 4-3-1 and placed sixth overall in the Skills Competition.

Each of Wellsville’s teams had the opportunity to select their alliance partner for the tournament round. After upsetting the top seed in the tournament, Wellsville’s newest robotics team, The Large Predators, made it to the finals after some excellent driving by Kavan O’Grady and assistance from sophomore Drive Team members, Jack Jordan and Luke Zakel.

Despite both Wellsville teams coming up just short of qualifying for the state tournament, Big Cat Robotics again earned the “Judges Award,” their second in as many competitions.