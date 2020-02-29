ALBANY - State Senator Tom O'Mara, RI-Big Flats, met earlier this week with members of the Southern Tier Library System on “Library Advocacy Day” at the State Capitol.

“Our public libraries across the Southern Tier are vital community resources and it's important for the state to continue investing in their strength and vitality,” O’Mara said in a press release. “Fighting for our libraries is an investment in education, economic growth, and civic quality for parents and families, seniors, and the community at large”

In 2016, O’Mara received the “Outstanding Advocate for Libraries Award” from the New York Library Association, which sponsors the annual Library Advocacy Day.

O’Mara said libraries play a fundamental role in local workforce development, career training and job placement.

“They are cherished public institutions, and we are fortunate throughout the Southern Tier to benefit from an outstanding network of public libraries providing access to books and so many other activities, learning materials, broadband access, and civic, cultural, educational, and economic opportunities,” O’Mara said.

Public libraries across New York State serve more than 19 million patrons annually, according to O’Mara.

In 2015, O’Mara joined Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, to sponsor a new law that, for the first time, included “installation and infrastructure of broadband services” as a specific project category eligible to receive funding through the Library Construction Grant Program.

Prior to the law’s enactment, libraries were unable to access funding through the popular grant program specifically for broadband purposes including cable, wiring and modems, along with network terminals and access points.