By Jeff Smith

CORNING - More than a 100 people filled the Local 1000 Union Hall Sunday to help raise funds for Angelina Youngman, who about six weeks ago, had a successful brain surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital.

“I was experiencing headaches that went from my neck up into my temple, and my neck was really stiff at times,” Youngman said. “So I had a ct scan and they found a brain lesion. I had an MRI and doctors found out that the lesion was in a place where it could be reached for surgery and had my tumor removed about six weeks ago.”

Youngman said it was great to see so many friends, family members and people that she has met over her 15 years working at the R&M Restaurant, on Market Street, which is owned by her father Robert Pierri.

The event was $10 to enter and featured a dinner, live music and several raffles throughout the day. The funds raised at the event will help support paying Youngman’s hospital costs.

“The turnout has been very good and there are still people coming in,” said Maria Cuda, Youngman’s mother. “These are some of the many people that she has met through her time at the R&M Restaurant.”

Cuda said everything has gone well except for the first two days after her surgery.

“The first two days after the surgery were terrible,” Cuda said. “But after that she started healing.”

Youngman said she has been off work for a lengthy period of time, but she is looking forward to returning to work.

“Getting back to work will be a lot of fun,” Youngman said. “Can’t wait.”