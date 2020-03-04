Jennifer Congelli Ingold credits Maple City education

HORNELL — A Maple City native is making history — literally — by being named the 2019 National Outstanding Middle Level Teacher of the Year by the National Council for the Social Studies.

Jennifer Congelli Ingold of Bay Shore Middle School on Long Island, New York, received the award in November at the council’s convention in Austin, Texas. It’s not the only prestigious award Ingold earned in 2019. She was named The New York State Council for the Social Studies Middle School Teacher of the Year and The Cohen-Jordan Secondary Teacher of the Year Award winner, given annually by the Middle States Council for the Social Studies.

On its website, the NCSS praised Ingold for being “an energetic, passionate, and innovative teacher with an impressive resume of teaching, presenting, and publishing (who) encourages her students to become deep thinkers, creative decision-makers, and agents of change.”

In an email to The Spectator, Ingold credited her Hornell upbringing for her passion to learn and to teach. The daughter of Katie and Jim Congelli, now of Lakeland, Florida, Ingold attended St. Ann’s School and graduated with honors from Hornell High School in 1990.

“While I was fond of most of my teachers growing up, I think the most influential were my teachers from my time at St. Ann's School, in particular Ms. Margaret Dempsey (4th grade), Ms. Rosemary Hogan (7th grade) and Mrs. Marguerite Mauro (8th Grade),” Ingold wrote.

“Although I was young, Ms. Dempsey, continued to resonate because she always knew how to strike that delicate balance in between work and play. Although I did not have much of a voice as a young person, Ms. Hogan and Mrs. Mauro's support and continued encouragement allowed me to understand that I was capable of having a voice and gave me the confidence to begin to constructively use it,” she added.

Ingold’s desire to help students find their voices and to make history relevant to current events was noted recently when New York State Board of Regents member Roger Tilles visited Ingold’s eighth grade classroom and observed a lesson on the “muckraking” journalists of the early 1900s.

On the public radio program “Cutting History Class,” Tilles praised Ingold and her students.

“They used some political cartoons, but then they related that to what is happening now and the kinds of power that enables this to happen. This is what history should be.”

Although Ingold’s career has taken her across the state and onto the national stage, she is confident that “growing up in Hornell has shaped my life and aided in my accomplishments. Many people think that you can't have roots and wings. I would say that because of my roots, I have had the wings to fly higher than I ever thought possible."

Ingold is married to husband Darrell. They have two children, Emma and Zachary.