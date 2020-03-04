Practitioners raise funds through readings, healings, products and more

CUBA — It doesn’t take a psychic to know that Multiple Sclerosis is a devastating disease which impacts individuals and families, but psychics, mediums, tarot readers and more are helping to raise funds to find a cure.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Palmer House in Cuba, the 3rd Annual Mystic Spirit Holistic Wellness Fair gets underway with 17 practitioners and vendors raising funds to fight MS.

Belinda Knight is the force behind the fair. Her sister, Michelle Clark, was diagnosed with MS in 2002. While the family and friends have raised over $80,000 for the MS Walk to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s research, education and support for MS patients and their families, Knight had a different quest. A believer in the holistic and meta-physical approach to health and fighting MS, she decided to bring various practitioners of the healing and holistic arts together.

Knight knew there was an interest, and nothing like a psychic fair in Allegany County.

“There was an interest and what I manifested came to fruition,” she said.

The first fair raised $1,200. The second fair raised $1,700 and the goal for the 2020 fair is $2,000. Along with holistic health practitioners, psychics, mediums, healers, and spirit artists, vendors of spiritual, metaphysical products and personal care items, there will be raffles – 50/50, FitBit and a chance to win multiple items provided by the participants.

Most of the funds raised, Clark said, come from the $5 donation collected at the door. Services are purchased from individual vendors, including psychic readings, tarot readings, spiritual and energy healings and massage therapy, as well as vendors and distributors of spiritual/metaphysical, health and beauty products. Prices vary by vendor. There will also be Reflexologists and Reiki masters at the fair. New this year is a couple who will be offering Bio Electro Magnetic Energy Regulation therapy or BEMER Therapy, which involves improving the vascular system through a process referred to as microcirculation.

Scheduled to take part in the fair are:

*The Rev. Michelle L. Clark- Tarot Readings, Reiki and Reflexology

*Belinda Knight- Integrated Energy Therapy and Reiki

* The Rev. Patty Colleen- Psychic/Medium, Readings/Healings, sun catchers, ornaments

* Mystic Pines Medium, Lori Fay- Evidential Mediumship, Angel Card Readings

* Spirit Drawings, Kathy Wilde- Psychic Readings with drawing

* The Rev. Kayla Rae- Medium, Readings/Healing, Past lives, dreams and spiritual counseling

* Tina Youngers- Chair Massage

* Young Living Essential Oils, Kim Crowley

* Libellé Essential Living

* Megan Bliven- Crystal Reiki Healing, CBD products and natural beauty products

* Artist of Nature and Spirit, Judy Hartke, Spirit Art Readings- readings, spirit sketches

* Rev. Jessica Tozzo-Psychic Readings

* Divination Station, Elizabeth Whitacre- Tarot/Oracle Card Readings

* Molly Conklin- Healing stones and jewelry

* Marley Rose, Roxanne Patten, dream catchers, jewelry and eclectic hand-made treasures

Multiple sclerosis is a disease which attacks the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. Patients often experience problems with vision, balance, muscle control, and other basic body functions.

The National MS Society Upstate New York Chapter reports that MS affects Western New Yorkers at a rate of double the national average. Across the state, the chapter serves more than 13,000 people with MS.

For more information or ways to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in your community, visit www.nationalmssociety.org.

For more information about the Mystic Sprit Holistic Wellness Fair go to Facebook.