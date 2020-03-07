CORNING - The Corning City Council voted 6-2 at its March meeting to approve a transfer of $1.4 million for the phase II replacement of a 60-inch stormwater outfall pipe adjacent to Denison Park.

Councilman Frank Muccini, R-5, and Mark ReSue, I-9, voted against the resolution, saying the contract to complete the work should go back to bid to potentially lower the price.

“Why do we think that it’s going to be cheaper using the same contractor than if we were to go through another bid process,?” ReSue asked City Manager Mark Ryckman prior to the vote.

Ryckman told the council he feels if the city put the work back out to bid it would cost the city substantially more money to have the work completed.

“And again it may cost more than $1.4 million, depending on what we get into at the site. We are going through a former city dump site,” Ryckman said. “My fear is this is going to cost significantly more money if (the project) is rebid.”

“My hesitation is we are talking about $1.4 million in taxpayers’ money,” ReSue said. “And to not put that out to bid -- I have a hard time with that.”

The first phase of the project, which replaced about half of the stormwater drain pipe, is nearly completed, Ryckman said. The second phase should be finished sometime this summer.

Both phases will be completed by T&R Environmental, which is collaborating with DEC on potential soil contamination at the former dump site as the work continues.

The estimated cost of the first phase of the project, which is replacing 300 feet of the 600-foot stretch of drain pipe, is about $1.8 million, according to Ryckman. The existing polyethylene storm sewer pipe drains a portion of the southeast section of the city and is structurally failing.

The work will replace the existing polyethylene pipe with a reinforced concrete pipe at the same location and depth, Ryckman said. The pipe is located at a depth of approximately 25 feet.

The Council also voted, 8-0, at its monthly meeting to support legislation recently introduced by state Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, to combat methamphetamine-related crimes.

The measure, introduced in January, targets meth-related crimes locally and across the state by significantly increasing the criminal penalties for manufacturing, selling, and possessing the illegal drug.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker told the council prior to the vote that he is in support of enhancing the penalties associated with methamphetamine in New York state.

”The heart and sole of the legislation is methamphetamine production,“ Baker said. ”In most sales, under state law the penalty for that is between 1 and 2.5 years in New York State Corrections Facilities. Move that over to narcotics, which would be most of the pills, heroin and fentanyl, that same first offense penalty ranges between 2 to 9 years in state prison. So they are treated very differently under the law, and they aren't very different for what they do to our community.”

In other business, the council:

Authorized acceptance of a $22,500 Steuben County Stop-DWI grant.

Appointed Pamela Walker at an alternate on the City Planning Commission

Reappointed Kelly Kampa to the city Board of Health

Authorized street closings for the 2020 Gaffer District special events.