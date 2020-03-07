LONG ISLAND - Corning performed well at the New York State meet held at Nassau County Aquatic Center Friday and Saturday.

Corning brought home a plethora of medals during the two-day event in federation and public high school scoring.

“Going from [prelims] yesterday to today, they brought it,” Corning head coach Alyssa Helsing said. “They raced hard. Every time was an improvement from [Friday].“

The 200 medley relay team of Dominec Palumbo, Cal Bartone, Yushi Portwood and Ryan McNutt placed fifth in the state in public schools and re-broke the Corning team record finishing with a time of 1:37.55.

The Hawks’ 400 free relay of McNutt, Palumbo, Hursh and Bartone placed fifth in public high school competition and re-broke the Corning team record set last season by six seconds with a time of 3:12.40.

“I think those relays being able to race as hard as they did and place as high as they did in the state was an amazing feat. It will just inspire them to keep working for next year.

Individually, Bartone earned a state medal in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.27, placing fifth among public schools as well as finishing 12th in public high school competition in the 50 freestyle (21.42).

“We’re really proud of Cal’s mental toughness today,” said Helsing. “We knew he could do it. He was able to mentally bring what he could do to those races.”

McNutt, a sophomore, placed seventh in the 100 freestyle (46.69) and broke Corning team records in the 100 freestyle as well as the 50 freestyle, where he placed 11th in 21.39.

“For as young as Ryan is, for him to have broken team records is a great accomplishment,” Helsing said. “Today he raced really hard. It was very impressive. We can’t wait to see what is next from him.”

Addison’s Trent Makowiec earned a state medal in diving, placing fifth in the state with an 11 dive score of 473.60 and teammate Thomas Jacobson placed 20th (394.60).

Corning’s Nick Jubilee took 14th in diving in his first appearance at the state meet with an 11 dive score of 426.60.

“I was impressed with his tenacity, and how he was able to stay calm and collected throughout a stressful meet,” said Helsing. “He did an amazing job.”

Corning’s 200 freestyle relay of Owen Fisher, Robert Liu, Palumbo and Dan Hursh finished 13th in 1:29.16.

As a team, out of public schools, the Hawks scored the third most points.