ROCHESTER - Prattsburgh held off Elba 72-64 in the Section V Class D2 championship game to capture the Section V Class D2 title Saturday at Blue Cross Arena for the third time in the last five years.

“I thought we played overall great as a team,” Prattsburgh head coach Brian Putnam said. “They keyed on shutting down Mason [Putnam]. Kris Johnson, James Crowder and Henry Devoe played well. Swyer Devoe and Macoy Putnam came up from J.V. and gave us great minutes.

Elba stormed out to an 8-1 lead in the first quarter, but the Vikings responded and led 20-14 at the end of eight minutes powered by seven points from Crowder and six points from Mason Putnam.

Eighth-grader Macoy Putnam and ninth-grader Sawyer Devoe combined for seven of the Vikings’ 16 points in the second quarter as Mason Putnam was in foul trouble.

Only up four after three quarters, Johnson scored 13 of Prattsburgh’s 25 points in the final frame to propel the Vikings.

Mason Putnam led the Vikings with 19 points while Johnson and Crowder added 16 and 12, respectively. Ammon Anderson contributed eight points.

Head coach Brian Putnam liked his teams’ ability to distribute the scoring.

“We’ve talked about that since we started sectionals,” said Brian Putnam. “They did that tonight. When other guys are willing to take shots and score, It takes a lot of pressure off one guy trying to score all the points.”

The Prattsburgh win sets up a local matchup in the Section V crossover game after Avoca topped Genesee Valley 80-58 in the Section V Class D1 finals.

“We can’t wait to see them again,” Brian Putnam said. “Awesome to see how two local teams will fight it out to represent the section at states.

Prattsburgh and Avoca will face off Wednesday night in Bath.