Upstate NY couple spent 4 weeks in a coronavirus quarantine, then went to Margaritaville

A Rome couple, released this week from nearly four weeks in coronavirus quarantine, celebrated by heading straight to Margaritaville.

Peter and Cindy Molesky stopped by an airport restaurant in San Antonio on Tuesday for the libations after being released from the Lackland Air Force Base.

“We figured we deserved it,” Cindy Molesky said while the couple waited for their 5 p.m. flight out.

The Moleskys had been scheduled to come home Monday, but were stuck on the base after a dispute broke out between local and federal authorities after a coronavirus patient was released from a San Antonia hospital after two negative coronavirus tests, but before a third test came back positive.

The Moleskys — and Peter’s brother Paul and his wife Cheryl, of Syracuse — had been passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

They were evacuated to the air force base by the U.S. government on Feb. 17, just days before their first two-week quarantine ended.

On Monday, buses had come to the base and left without any passengers. On Tuesday morning, a bus came and drove away with some of the cruise ship evacuees, Cindy Molesky said. Then the bus came back and the Moleskys boarded about 12:30 p.m., she said.

The agreement between federal and local authorities was that the evacuees should all go straight to the airport without being allowed to set foot anywhere else in San Antonia, Cindy Molesky said.

“We’ve been released from prison,” Cindy Molesky said. “It’s a little scary. I still want to wear my mask. I feel naked without it now.”

Everyone had a wristband to board the bus, but shed it before entering the airport, making sure that nothing drew attention to their recently quarantined status, Molesky said.

The Moleskys expected to land in Syracuse just before midnight, pick up their car at the Syracuse Moleskys house and arrive home in Rome during the wee hours, she said.

Once home, the Moleskys will likely put themselves in less-rigid isolation, Molesky said. That’s partially to keep people from getting nervous every time they cough, she said.

But it’s also for their sake. “I just don’t want to catch the cold or the flu,” she said, “from anybody else back north.”