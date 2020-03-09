GENESEO — The Livingston County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is noticing a significant uptick in the number of applications for enhanced driver’s licenses and REAL ID cards.

This is most likely due to implementation of the REAL ID Act, a federal mandate enhancing national safety and security measures. Under this mandate, a standard license will no longer be accepted alone as proper identification to board domestic flights. A person will need to have federally-compliant identification by October 1, 2020 in order to fly within the United States. Federally-compliant identification includes enhanced driver’s licenses, REAL ID cards, or other forms of acceptable identification – such as passports, federal government identification, or military ID.

Applicants for an enhanced driver’s license or a REAL ID card will need to visit a DMV office with the appropriate documentation. Here is what you should plan on bringing to the DMV in order to complete an application for an enhanced license or a REAL ID card:

· Proof of identity, including full, legal name

· Your Social Security card or other acceptable proof of your Social Security number

· Proof of your date of birth

· Proof of U.S citizenship, lawful permanent residency or temporary lawful status in the United States

· Two different proofs of your New York State residency

· Current driver’s license, if you have one

As part of the application process at the DMV, an applicant will need to have a new photograph taken. The DMV cannot accept photocopies of documents presented for proof. If your name is not the same on all documents, you must bring proof of the name change (marriage certificate, divorce decree, or court issued document). If your name has changed multiple times you must bring multiple documents that link all names.

The Livingston County DMV strongly encourages customers to use the New York State’s online document guide here, where you can learn more about the types of licenses available in New York and determine which one might be right for you. The document guide also provides a checklist of needed documents as customers prepare for a visit to the local DMV.

Mary Strickland, Livingston County Clerk, said, “For those who would like an enhanced driver’s license or REAL ID card, we highly recommend you begin the application process sooner rather than later. It can take up to several weeks for a customer to receive their new identification.”

The fee to get a REAL ID card is the same as a standard license, and all normal transaction fees apply. An enhanced driver’s license costs an extra $30 in addition to normal transaction fees. New York State will continue to offer standard licenses.

Enhanced driver’s licenses are issued between the hours of 8:00-3:00 with the exception of Thursdays in the Geneseo office where they are issued from 10-3.

For more information on enhanced driver’s licenses or REAL ID cards, visit the Livingston County DMV at 6 Court Street, Geneseo or 14 Clara Barton Street, Dansville. You may also visit the New York State DMV website.