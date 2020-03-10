NORTH DANSVILLE — A Dansville resident is facing numerous charges following an investigation into a domestic incident, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said Tuesday.

It is alleged that on March 5 at approximately 7 a.m., Maria L. Cruz, 40, was involved in a domestic dispute with a male at a residence on Greenmount Court. During the incident, Cruz allegedly threatened the male with a knife and damaged property belonging to the male with the knife. It is further alleged that Cruz hid the knife in an attempt to prevent the investigating Deputies from discovering it and also lied in a sworn written statement to the Deputies. Cruz did have an active court issued order of protection in place where the male involved was the protected party.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged Cruz with felony first-degree Criminal Contempt, felony Tampering with Physical Evidence, second-degree Menacing, fourth-degree Criminal Mischief, and second-degree Making an Apparent False Written Statement.

Cruz was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention as the offenses did qualify for both arraignment and bail under the NYS Justice Reform Act. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Cruz be held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Cruz was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of York Justice Daniel Koch. The Judge did remand Cruz to the custody of the Sheriff on $4,000 cash bail or $8,000 bond.

Sheriff’s Investigator Josh Monster of the Criminal Investigations Division, along with Deputy Michael Yencer and Deputy Devon Ricks of the Patrol Division, and Deputy Bob Holt of the Forensic Identification Unit, investigated the incident with assistance from the Dansville Police Department.