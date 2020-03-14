BIG FLATS - Civil Air Patrol Cadet Jack Henry Joseph Vakiener was recently honored at an award ceremony held by the Twin Tiers Cadet Squadron at the National Soaring Museum.

Vakiener received the General Billy Mitchell Award March 8, and was promoted to Cadet Second Lieutenant.

Vakiener, of Elmira, is a freshman at Notre Dame High School. He has been a member of the Twin Tiers Cadet Squadron for three years and anticipates being appointed the Cadet Commander of the Squadron in the fall of 2020.

This summer Vakiener, plans to spend time at Harris Hill in a glider, officials said. His first solo flight in a glider was July 6, 2019 as a 14 year old. He joined Civil Air Patrol at an early age, participating as a mascot at the age of 11 until he could officially join at the age of 12.

Vakiener credits Civil Air Patrol with giving him a foundation of aerospace knowledge which is critical for gliding. He said the structure and challenge progressing through the ranks has given him the tools to excel at an early age.

Officials said he intends to complete the CAP program and earn the prestigious Spatz award.

Vakiener said he chose to have his Mitchell Ceremony at the National Soaring Museum because gliding is important to him and he wanted to share his love of gliding with his fellow cadets and the general public.

Trafford Doherty, Director of the National Soaring Museum, was delighted and honored that the Civil Air Patrol wanted to utilize the museum in such a way.

Vakiener was presented his award by Twin Tiers Cadet Squadron Commander Beth Milewski,

Assemblyman Chris Friend, and Heinz Weissenbuehler. He also received his two year ribbon at the ceremony along with a community service silver and bronze clasp.

The Gen. Billy Mitchell Award has existed since 1964. This award honors the late Brigadier General Billy Mitchell, aviation pioneer, advocate, and staunch supporter of an independent Air Force for America.

The award is earned after completing the first eight achievements of the cadet program. In addition, the cadet must pass an arduous 100-question examination testing leadership theory and aerospace topics. Since its inception over 30 years ago, more than 42,000 cadets have earned this honor.

Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information about Civil Air Patrol.