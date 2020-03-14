Two state Assembly members, Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron, have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus

ALBANY — New York will shut down public access to its Capitol building after two state lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus disease, state leaders announced late Saturday.

Assembly members Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron, both New York City Democrats, both have been infected with COVID-19, according to a joint statement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

The infection of two lawmakers threatens to throw the state's legislative session into chaos at a time when Cuomo and legislative leaders are negotiating a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins April 1.

Neither of the infected lawmakers had appeared at the Capitol since early March. But that's unlikely to assuage concerns of fellow legislators and staff members who fear the contagious virus could quickly rip through a building where people often work in close quarters.

Cuomo and Heastie said visitors would be prevented from entering the Capitol beginning Sunday.

It remained unclear late Saturday whether lawmakers would still return on Monday, when they are scheduled to be in session.

"We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building," Cuomo and Heastie said in their statement. "All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone."

Lawmakers appeared to be taken by surprise by the announcement. Three Assembly members said they were unaware Barron and Weinstein had tested positive until Heastie tweeted their results late Saturday.

Weinstein, D-Brooklyn, plays a key role in budget negotiations at the Capitol, serving as the powerful head of the Assembly Ways & Means Committee.

In a statement, Weinstein said she had not been in Albany since March 4 and hadn't had in-person contact with her staff or constituents since then.

"I began experiencing symptoms the evening of Wednesday, March 11th and I immediately self-quarantined to ensure the safety of my family, friends and the community," she said.

"I am resting comfortably and continue to work from home on legislative matters, and I am disappointed that I cannot be with my colleagues as we work toward a budget agreement."

The positive cases threaten to throw the state's legislative session into disarray.

Each year, lawmakers gather at the Capitol for a six-month session, where they approve a budget and pass laws.

The budget is due March 31 each year and often includes major policy items that have a significant impact on the state.

This year, Cuomo and lawmakers were negotiating measures to potentially legalize marijuana and change the state's new bail reform laws as part of the budget.

During a conference call at 7:30 p.m. -- about two hours before the lawmakers' positive tests were revealed -- Cuomo said he intended to "accelerate" budget negotiations to ensure a spending plan was in place before the deadline.