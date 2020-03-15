ACDOH: A 5-year-old male, male in early 20s recovering at home

Two individuals from Allegany County have tested positive for COVID-19, the Allegany County Department of Health said Sunday evening.

Both cases were confirmed through testing at the Erie County Public Health Lab and are the first confirmed cases in Allegany County.

Based on an initial review of each case by the Allegany County Department of Health (ACDOH), these individuals appear to have had separate exposures to the novel coronavirus.

One is a male in his early 20s and is recuperating at home. Aside from testing, this individual has remained in his residence since returning from downstate New York.

The other is a 5-year old male also recuperating at home.

Neither of these individuals have been hospitalized. Each will continue to recover at home under mandatory isolation, per New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) guidelines, the ACDOH said.

ACDOH has begun an intensive investigation to identify the close contacts of these two individuals. Once identified, the close contacts will be notified of their potential exposure to COVID-19 and placed under mandatory quarantine to monitor for symptoms.

ACDOH reminded the Allegany County community that ACDOH continues to follow the COVID-19 testing criteria established by the NYSDOH.

"As the situation evolves it is likely we will find additional cases," ACDOH said in a press release. "Our goal is to identify new cases quickly and prevent or limit secondary exposures to ensure public health and safety.

"We would like to reiterate that any resident experiencing a fever, with cough or shortness of breath should call your health care provider (don’t show up at their office, Urgent Care, or ER before calling). If symptoms are severe and/or you require an ambulance for transport, call 911 and notify the operator that you are experiencing symptoms relative to COVID-19.

"We will update the public as the situation develops."

More information from ACDOH is available at https://www.alleganyco.com/departments/health/ for more information.

The Allegany County Department of Health reminds residents to protect yourself and your family:

· Avoid contact with sick people, especially if you are elderly, have young children, or are immune compromised.

· Stay home and away from large gatherings of people.

· If you have to be around people try to stay 6-8 feet away.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose and before eating.

· If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60-95% alcohol.

· Disinfect commonly touched surfaces (following manufacturer’s instructions) daily or more often as needed (door knobs, computer keyboards, phones, light switches, faucet handles, bathroom and kitchen surfaces, etc.) with a cleaner that is approved for disinfection (read and follow label instructions).

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

· Cover your cough and sneeze (away from others, into your elbow, into a tissue and not in your hands-immediately throw tissue away in trash).

· Stay home if you are sick (at least 24 hours after fever ends).

The NYSDOH has developed a Coronavirus hotline (1-888-364-3065) where the public may reach out with questions or concerns about travel and symptoms. If any Allegany County resident has questions or concerns regarding Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) or travel related questions, please feel free to contact our office directly at 585-268-9250. To follow the most current information on Coronavirus, please visit either the CDC or NYSDOH webpages at:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/