CUBA — Cuba Police Chief Dustin Burch recently graduated from the 279th session of the FBI National Academy on March 13.

The 279th session consisted of men and women from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 32 countries, five military organizations, and eight federal organizations.

Chief Burch was selected by the FBI from a large pool of applicants from around the world to attend the exclusive 10-week executive program. Only the top one percent of law enforcement executives having proven records as professionals within their agency are selected to attend this program.

Chief Burch spent 10 weeks in Quantico, Va. at the FBI Academy where the training focused on graduate level academics including physical fitness, cyber security, counter terrorism, behavioral science, forensics, leadership, communication and learning from the experiences of the other law enforcement professionals enrolled in the program.

Chief Burch also successfully completed the 6.2 mile “Yellow Brick Road” run/obstacle course that is a wooded trail filled with various obstacles that was built and is maintained by the Marines. FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony. The FBI National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains new special agents and intelligence analysts.