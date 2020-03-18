New York State Police have made two announcements in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you are experiencing an emergency, as always, call 911. When placing an emergency call, advise dispatchers if you or any members of your household are experiencing flu-like symptoms. This information will ensure first responders can prepare to prevent the spread of any illnesses.

In addition, until further notice, the State Police are suspending employment fingerprinting, along with child safety seat checks at our stations.

“Public safety is a mission priority for our Troopers,” State Police said. “While we understand that suspending these services is an inconvenience to the public, this is an extraordinary circumstance. The State Police are committed to doing what we can to assist the State’s emergency response to COVID-19.

“We will notify the public when these services, both employment fingerprinting and child safety seat checks, will once again be provided to the public.”