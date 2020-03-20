Woman in late 40s from Geneseo tests positive

GENESEO — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) on Friday reported a second positive case of COVID-19 in Livingston County.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, the individual is a female in her late 40s who resides in Geneseo. The woman sought treatment at her doctor’s office in Monroe County on Thursday, where she was tested for COVID-19. She is currently at her home under mandatory quarantine. LCDOH was notified of this positive case on Friday.

“As with this and all future positive cases, our department will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations,” Rodriguez said. “At this time, it does not appear that this case is connected to the County's first positive case identified yesterday.”

The first case announced Thursday was identified as a male in his 80s from Geneseo who also sought treatment in Monroe County.

"As County officials have stated from the moment this pandemic swept into Upstate New York, with advancements in testing capacity and availability, we will see more positive tests,“ County Administrator Ian M. Coyle. ”The positive case count increasing is not a cause for alarm or panic. Residents should remain vigilant and follow all the social distancing guidance from the Health Department. We must do our part in Livingston County to control the spread and flatten the curve. Please know your County team is working round-the-clock to respond to this public health crisis as it develops."

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results, as reported by LCDOH, are:

Positive test results: 2

Negative test results: 23

LCDOH will continue to update these numbers daily on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/1207/COVID-19. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.