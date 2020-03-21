ALFRED — Alfred State College (ASC) announced Friday that it is postponing commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

No date is set for when commencement will be rescheduled.

“After much consideration, we are making the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming commencement ceremonies,” said Alfred State President Dr. Skip Sullivan. “We realize how heartbreaking this is for our students and their families but we feel this is the best course of action under the present circumstances. The safety and well-being of our students and employees is of the utmost importance, and we will continue to share information as the current situation unfolds.”

All events at ASC are canceled through April 30. All Alfred State students will begin online classes on Monday, March 23. Faculty will hold sessions virtually on the same days and times that were listed on the students’ original schedule.

For classes that require additional face-to-face instruction for labs or hands-on learning, students will be contacted when it’s appropriate to return to campus. A list of how each academic department and course is being transitioned to online delivery is available at www.AlfredState.edu/COVID.

Alfred State is operating a hotline for COVID-related questions at 607-587-4444.