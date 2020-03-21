Individual was at Miller Bros. Auto Sales in East Corning on Friday, March 13

The Steuben County Public Health Department confirms it received notification Saturday that a third Steuben County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is a resident of the City of Corning, but is currently residing in Penn Yan.

The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department.

Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed case and any exposure risks.

The individual was known to be at Miller Bros. Auto Sales in East Corning on Friday, March 13.

Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith urges anyone who was at this business March 13 to contact the Public Health Office at 607-664-2438.

"As the number of COVID-19 tests increase, so will the positive number of cases," Smith said. "The public should not be alarmed, but know prolonged exposure in close proximity of a symptomatic patient within touching distance is at a high exposure risk."

Public Health officials and County management urge residents to stay home and stay safe. Limit contact with others to slow or stop the spread through the community. Please do not go to the Emergency Room or Physician’s Office for testing. Residents should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider only if they experience those symptoms and are unable to manage them at home.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.