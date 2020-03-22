New Yorkers who think their employer is ignoring state directives or violating labor laws are being encouraged to turn them in.

State Attorney General Letitia James, in a statement Saturday, urged workers to contact her office and file a complaint, if they have concerns.

“Each and every one of us is called to work together and cooperate with emergency responders and public officials who are working hard to keep all New Yorkers safe," she said. "During this time, my office is closely monitoring the treatment of employees across the state. ... We urge employers to allow workers to work from home where applicable in accordance with all New York state executive orders."

Anyone who suspects their employer is in violation of either existing labor laws or recently issued executive orders can call (212) 416-8700 or email Labor.Bureau@ag.ny.gov.