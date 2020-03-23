County still at 2 confirmed cases

BELMONT — Allegany County received some good news in the fight against COVID-19 Sunday night.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that all 37 individuals tested on Tuesday, March 17 have come back negative for COVID-19.

As of Sunday the county has still only had two positive cases, a 5-year-old male and a male in his 20s.

“Our two positive cases continue to recover and recuperate and are doing very well,” said the Allegany County Department of Health. “Continue to remain diligent with your hand hygiene and social/physical distancing and we will get through this.”

Earlier Sunday, Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall provided the following update regarding the county’s response to COVID-19:

Allegany County employees continue to maintain operations and are working hard to serve the public; however, effective immediately all County facilities will have very limited access to the public. To echo Governor Cuomo’s message this morning – Stay Home, Stop the Spread, Save Lives.

Governor Cuomo has mandated that all Department of Motor Vehicle transactions must be done online.

Here is what we know as it pertains to Allegany County:

COVID-19 Statistics for Allegany County as of 2 p.m. on March 22:

Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Quarantined/Isolated to Date: 67

Negative Cases: 42

Released from Quarantine/Isolation: 23

For COVID-19 questions and information:

Call: 585-268-9700 (Weekdays: 8: a.m. to 8 p.m. and Weekends: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Email: healthinfo@alleganyco.com

Website: www.alleganyco.com

Facebook: Allegany County, NY, Government

Mental Health Crisis Hotline: 888-448-3367

Effective at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, all non-essential businesses statewide will be closed.

All non-essential gatherings are prohibited

Practice social distancing of at least six feet from others

Transfer Stations remain open; however, we have limited staff working and social distancing measures are mandatory so please keep this in mind when utilizing these facilities.

Allegany County supports Matilda’s Law – To protect New York’s most vulnerable populations, including individuals age 70 and older, those with compromised immune systems, and those with underlying illnesses, Allegany County residents need to stay home and limit home visitation to immediate family members or close friends in need of emergency assistance.

We thank you for your continued cooperation during this difficult time.