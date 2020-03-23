Firefighter sustains minor injuries during response

HORNELL — A Hornell family was displaced and a firefighter injured in a blaze at 45 Bennett Street on Sunday.

The Hornell Fire Department responded around 4:30 p.m. to the structure fire at a single family home. Firefighters got on scene shortly after the fire began and were able to prevent the blaze from consuming the two-story home.

“The guys got in there quick,” said Hornell Fire Chief Frank Brzozowski. “We got an early warning; somebody spotted the smoke and called right away. They were probably on scene from the initial start of it within a couple minutes of the call. They made a pretty aggressive knockdown and got it out. It was contained to the downstairs part of the house. There’s enough damage between smoke and water damage that it’s not habitable at this time, but it can be fixed.”

Brzozowski said the home had been occupied by a husband and wife and their six children. The Red Cross was assisting the family with arrangements at a local hotel Sunday night.

A Hornell firefighter was injured during the response. Brzozowski said a firefighter entering the home on the initial attack fell through the floor. The fire had weakened the floor and heavy smoke obscured the damage, the chief said. The floor gave way as firefighters fought the blaze.

The firefighter was treated and released from St. James Hospital with minor injuries.

“He got banged up pretty good and as a precaution he was sent to St. James and later released,” Brzozowski said.

Firefighters spent several hours on scene, followed by the arrival of fire investigators.

“They had it pretty well knocked down about an hour from the initial call, and then it was mop up and overhaul,” Brzozowski said. “The fire investigators were over digging through and trying to put the pieces of the puzzle back together.”

The cause of the fire remained undetermined Sunday night, but the chief was optimistic an answer would soon be forthcoming.